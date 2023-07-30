Diana Asamoah provides free health screening for residents in Dome

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Diana Asamoah and her Diana For Christ Foundation has partnered with Noble Trust Herbal Clinic to provide a free health screening for the people of Dome.



The screening which was done on July 29, 2023, was to climax her birthday celebration which was on June 1, 2023.



Residents who participated in the screening also received food, water and soft drinks from the organisers of the event.



Not only did the beneficiaries enjoy the screening, but also, Diana performed some of her hit songs to the residents.



