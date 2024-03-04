Diana Asamoah presents Abba Father 2024: A free Gospel music spectacle

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: GD Africa

The much-anticipated gospel music concert, Abba Father, is set to happen at the Accra International Conference Centre on March 10th, 2024, promising an unparalleled worship experience for attendees.



Organized by the renowned gospel sensation Diana Asamoah, Abba Father has become a hallmark event in the realm of spiritual music, drawing legions of fervent worshippers year after year.



This year's edition marks a significant milestone in the event's illustrious history, featuring an impressive lineup of esteemed artists poised to elevate souls through their melodious offerings.



Among the distinguished performers slated to grace the stage are NACEE, Fameye, Uncle Ato, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyce Blessing, Akesse Brempong, and Great Ampong.



With such an array of talent assembled under one roof, attendees can expect nothing short of a transcendent musical journey that will uplift spirits and ignite hearts with fervent praise.



The Abba Father concert commences at 3:00 PM and is scheduled to culminate at 11:00 PM, ensuring ample time for attendees to immerse themselves fully in the divine atmosphere and revel in the spiritual communion fostered by the music.



Each artiste will bring their unique flair and anointing to the stage, creating an atmosphere of worship that transcends boundaries and unites believers in a collective expression of faith and adoration.



What sets this year's Abba Father concert apart is its unprecedented accessibility. In a departure from previous editions, organizers have decided to offer this sacred gathering to the public completely free of charge. There will be no tickets sold, no gate fees imposed—just an open invitation to all who seek solace and inspiration through the power of gospel music.



"We believe that worship should be accessible to all, regardless of financial means," remarked Diana Asamoah, the visionary behind Abba Father. "By removing barriers to entry, we hope to welcome even more souls into the presence of the Most High, fostering a sense of unity and belonging within the body of Christ."



Indeed, Abba Father promises to be an unforgettable celebration of faith, love, and praise—an event where believers from all walks of life can come together to exalt the name of the Lord in one accord.



Whether you're a longtime fan of gospel music or simply seeking a transformative encounter with the divine, mark your calendars for March 10th and join us at the Accra International Conference Centre for an experience like no other.



