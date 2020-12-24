Music of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah becomes a laughing stock for butchering Christmas song

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah is cracking the ribs of many not because she has ventured into comedy; the manner in which she performed a Christmas song with English lyrics is enough to elicit laughter from viewers.



In a video which has gone viral, the musician, clad in a white, long, straight apparel with long earrings and colourful headgear to match is seen joyously singing the ever-popular Christmas carol 'We wish you a merry Christmas' in the studios of UTV.



She is heard butchering the lyrics due to her deficiency in the English Language as one could barely hear her get the diction right.



It is not the first time the renowned musician has been in the spotlight for her inability to dazzle in the Queen's language. Prior to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, she made headlines for attempting to reiterate 'the battle is the Lord's' slogan of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as she turned heads with the famous 'the battery is the Lord's' statement.



A few days afterwards, she resorted to a damage control mechanism on UTV's United Showbiz, saying she rather spoke American English.



"I didn't say 'battery', I said barrey. I spoke American English," she humorously said.





