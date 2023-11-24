Diamond Appiah calls out 'coma returnee' Nana Agradaa over attacks on Owusu-Bempah

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Diamond Appiah has blasted Patricia Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa, over her recent confession that she had recovered from a 7-day coma and that she almost died from a stroke.



Diamond compared Agradaa's incessant attacks on popular clergyman Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, including claims months back by Agradaa that Owusu-Bemppah had died while in London to seek medical treatment.



According to her, God had proven to Agradaa that she could not taint the reputation of men of God like Owusu-Bempah.



The riposte to Agradaa was contained in a November 16 Facebook post in which Appiah shared a photo of Agradaa and Owusu-Bempah in good times.



The caption read: "Agradaa u see ur life now, come back n confess to Ghanaians why u went to coma for 7days n almost died. You came out to pronounce Rev Owusu Bempah dead, when he was alive n healthy and that death you wished for him came to hit u when u least expected it.



"God has proven to you that an evil woman like u can't touch his prophets n do them harm. Stop posting old pics of you n Rev Owusu Bempah n Repent !!"



