Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Di Asa: Emmanuella and Juliana emerge winners at Koforidua audition

Emmanuella and Juliana qualified at the audition of Atinka TV’s Sanava Paint Di Asa show

Two plus size women, Emmanuella and Juliana qualified at the audition of Atinka TV’s Di Asa season four which was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The two, who were the favourite of the audience amongst about 20 contestants automatically qualifies to be in the Di Asa season four house after all auditions are done across the country.



They were qualified based on their dance skills, their weight and audience appeal.



However, at the end of the audition, Anita was adjudged the crowd puller but she could not go through to the Di Asa house; she was rewarded with prizes from sponsors of the show.



On the other hand, Petra is also on standby and could possibly be allowed into the house in case the winners are unable to participate for the main show.



Meanwhile, the next audition will be at Bolgatanga on Tuesday.





