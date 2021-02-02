Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Despite’s children lavish praises on business tycoon as he turns 59

Business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite turns 59 years today, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



To honour their father for his immense role played in their upbringing, his children took to their social media pages to share memorable moments of their father to the rest of the world.



Kennedy Osei, the elderly son of Despite who in 2020 tied the knot in a lavish wedding shared a video that captured the likes of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Ice Limited, Prof. Kofi Agyekum, Dean, School of Performing Arts at Legon, General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia among a host of others giving testimonies of Despite's remarkable contribution to the welfare of others in the society.



One of his sons, Saahene Osei, who addressed his father as his “president” also shared some photos of him and his 59-year-old father.



In one of the photos that captured him pointing out something to his father on his phone was captioned: “He easily gets the joke. Staying updated w our generation.”



Also, Stephanie Osei, daughter of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who tagged his father as his “sugar daddy” wrote, “Give it to us. Bruh, not daddy doing a photoshoot with @saaheneosei. These pictures literally give meSaahenvibes. Like father, like?”



The CEO of Despite Group of Companies who has a great taste for luxury cars is undoubtedly one of the richest men in the country with a host of businesses to his name.



