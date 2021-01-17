You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 17Article 1156793

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite's 18-year-old son, Saahene Osei displays his fashion sense

Son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite has once again set social media ablaze after dropping a new photo.

Saahene Osei has in the past weeks been trending on social media because of the finesse he adds to his dressing.

The latest photo the 18-year-old Saahene dropped was him wearing a designer long-sleeve shirt with its matching black trousers coupled with a colourful shade.

This generated lots of attention as he looked stunning in the exquisite designer outfit.

Watch his latest photo below




A look at some of his photos



