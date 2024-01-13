Despite buys a pair of slippers for GH₵20,000 at Osebo’s event

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 January 2024

One of the highlights at the grand launch of Osebo the Zaraman’s new clothing and shoe collection, was when Dr. Osei Kwame Despite purchased a pair of slippers for GH₵20,000.



The slippers, from Osebo’s latest fashion line, were brought on stage for auctioning and were sold to the highest bidder (The Despite Group of Companies founder).



Prior to making the purchase, Despite, was part of the selected dignitaries who unveiled the collection.



Seated in the crowd among his peers, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite offered the highest amount, and the pair of slippers was immediately presented to him on stage.



However, videos from this particular development found their way to social media amidst interesting reactions from netizens.



While some have commended Dr. Osei Kwame Despite for supporting a Ghanaian brand, others have described as ridiculous, the act of purchasing a pair of slippers for that amount.



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, former Ghana Bar Association president, Tommy Forson, Deputy Tourism minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, Dr. Azumah Nelson, Nacee, Piesie Esther, Kofi Adjolorlo, Okyeame Kwame, Kofi Kyei Darkwa, Kwabena Kwabena and many others were present to support Osebo’s new fashion brand unveiling.



