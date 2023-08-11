Despite, Ofori Sarpong captured at Kwesi Pratt's 70th birthday bash

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Despite Media founder and owner, Osei Kwame Despite was spotted at the plush 70th birthday of Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



The bash, held in Accra on August 9, 2023, at the Sky Bar was organized by the family of the veteran journalist.



There was a heavy mix of media personalities who graced the ocassion.



Despite was captured in a photo along with Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong. They were both wearing all white apparels, the dominant dress code whiles Despite had a cowboy hat.



Photos and videos available to GhanaWeb showed a rich mix of politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On the part of government, the highest-ranking official at the party was the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare whiles on the part of the NDC, its national chairman, Johnson Asiedu- Nketiah was spotted.



The NDC's 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was also in attendance along with other prominent people like Tsatsu Tsikata, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.



NPP founding father, Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo is also captured as is CPP chairperson and Kobina Ivor Greenstreet, former CPP flagbearer.







Other notable media personalities present were



a. Paul Adom-Otchere



b. Kweku Sakyi-Addo



c. Randy Abbey



d. Kweku Sintim Missah



e. Anas Aremeyaw Anas



f. Annie Ampofo







