Despite Akufo-Addo’s poor governance, I’m ‘pained’ when people insult him - Christiana Awuni

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni has condemned people who make derogatory remarks about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when criticizing his shortcomings.



She stated that even though his governance has been nothing to write home about, people should voice their grievances devoid of insults.



During an interview with Accra FM, as monitored by GhanaWeb, Awuni advised the public to refrain from hurling insults at President Akufo-Addo, expressing her concern about such behaviour.



“When people insult our current president [Akufo-Addo] it worries me a lot. You can criticize his shortcomings but don’t insult him. Spewing derogatory remarks about him is something I despise in my life. We are supposed to talk about his poor governance and not attack his personality,” she said.



President Akufo-Addo has come under vehement criticism in recent times due to the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy, which has inflicted hardship on the citizens.



Also, it's noteworthy that Awuni is a prominent supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has actively campaigned for the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, on numerous occasions.



