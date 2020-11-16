Television of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Desmond Lamptey bags National Communications Award

Host of ‘Country on Class’ on Class91.3FM, Desmond Lamptey

The host of ‘Country on Class’ on Class91.3FM, Desmond Lamptey, has been adjudged the winner of the Outstanding Communication/Media Education Personality at the 2020 National Communications Awards.



Organised by RAD Communications Limited, the award was in recognition of Mr Lamptey’s role as a communications tutor at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



Mr Lamptey teaches Indepth Journalism and Broadcast News writing at GIJ.



He also holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Communication and Media and has plans of pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).



The event, which took place on Saturday, 14 November 2020 in Accra, is a development communication awards programme, geared toward championing communications, organisational and national development.



'Country on Class' with Desmond Lamptey airs on Sundays at 9 am to 12noon and also on Mondays to Wednesdays from 7 pm to 10 pm.



Desmond also hosts 'Smooth Jazz and More' on Thursdays from 7 pm to 10 pm.



Catch the ‘Smooth Operator’ live for soothing country music and jazz on Class91.3FM.

