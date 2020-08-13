LifeStyle of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

Designing a Healthy lifestyle plan the Herbalife Nutrition way

Healthy food equals healthy life

When it comes to getting fit and healthy, there are many factors that can contribute towards your overall sense of wellbeing. Nutrition, rest, stress levels, work commitments and genetics are just but a few of those factors with the potential to affect personal health and fitness goals.



Becoming healthier and more active is a long-term lifestyle change and one that requires a daily commitment. However, it is not late if you have not made that commitment yet. You can start today by addressing smaller areas in your daily life and try to change one habit a day.



The tips below from Herbalife Nutrition, a leading health and wellness brand, would prove beneficial as you get started.



It’s All about Balance



The more active you are, the more important it might become to give your body an adequate amount of nutrients, in order to keep being the best version of yourself. This includes staying hydrated and eating well balanced meals on time. Why not keep a journal of your daily nutrient intake and make weekly notes to track how you feel?



Make Sleep a Priority



Getting a good night’s sleep is a vital part of leading a healthy and active lifestyle. It helps the body to rest, regenerate and recover from daily activities. Try sleeping for 6-8 hours a night whilst practising better sleep hygiene for optimum results.



Snack Smarter



Lots of us snack our way through the day, but many snacks tend to be low in nutrients and high in calories! Snack smartly with healthier food swaps and versions of your favourite snacks that will satisfy your cravings without the extra calories!



Take Stock of Your Week



It goes without saying that modern life can be stressful. Take stock of what happens in your week and where your time currently goes. It could help you to discover hidden moments of downtime that you didn’t know about before!



Reach For Your Goals



In many countries, the recommended daily amount of exercise is at least 30 minutes. If you want to improve your current fitness level, you need to make time for it. Set aside 45-60 minutes a day for you to warm, up, exercise and cool down to achieve the best results.



A Lifestyle Tailored To You



We are all individuals with different body types, who respond differently to exercise and lifestyle changes. Centre your healthy and active lifestyle plan on what you personally enjoy. Choose a time of day that fits your schedule for exercise and find ways to incorporate good personal choices into your daily routine.



Check in With Your Emotions



The way we feel about ourselves can affect our energy level, effort level and results. Boost your confidence by writing down your health goals, your feelings and say five positive things about yourself every day. It will help you to stay positive about achieving your goals: even on days when you go off plan.



Don’t Compare and Despair



It’s natural for us to compare ourselves to others. Being inspired by a friend’s progress can be very motivating and encourage us to reach our goals, but, there’s a fine line between feeling inspired and inadequate. Remember: you are a unique individual and your personal progress is just that: personal.



Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980.





