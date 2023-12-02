Deputy Tourism Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey defeated in Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, faced defeat in his quest to become the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region.



In the orphan constituencies' parliamentary elections held on Saturday, December 2, Okraku-Mantey garnered 136 votes, while his opponent, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, emerged victorious with 410 votes. Other aspirants, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah, secured 4 and 3 votes, respectively.



Meanwhile, in the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Manu (Kozie), the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority, emerged as the parliamentary candidate. Kozie secured 814 votes, surpassing her closest contender, Kwasi Obeng Fosu, who obtained 638 votes. Winfred Nartey, with 18 votes, trailed behind.



President Akufo-Addo's lawyer, Kow Essuman, congratulated Kozie on Twitter, stating, "Congratulations @KozieOzie. Well-deserved victory. Adentan Constituency is coming back!"



