Depression in artistes attributed to competition and high expectations - Psychiatrist

A psychiatrist at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Azusong, has shed light on the mental health challenges faced by celebrities.



According to him, depression among celebrities can lead to a decline in their artistic output and strain their professional relationships.



Speaking on the Prime Morning Show on Joy Prime, Dr. Azusong blamed intense competition between artistes in the music industry and the pressure to succeed as factors in their depression.



"A celebrity who is depressed may not produce the best music. A celebrity who is depressed would continue to have relational issues with his manager or the people he is working with.



"Celebrities are saddled with a lot of competition, you understand? A lot of expectations are on them," he said.



He highlighted that these expectations are typically based on comparisons with others rather than the celebrities' own capabilities, which can result in feelings of inadequacy and depression if they are not lived up to.



"Sometimes someone's expectation is not based on his ability, but one's expectation is dependent on another person. And so if they are not meeting their expectations, they can become depressed," he said.



