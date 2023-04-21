Demons are so misunderstood - Nigerian singer attributes it to Christian propaganda

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temmie Ovwasa, has taken to her Twitter page to indicate that demons are often misconstrued.



According to the openly lesbian and non-binary musician, the root cause of the public's misinterpretation of demons is Christian propaganda.



Temmie posited that due to Christians frequently misrepresenting demons, many people have formed erroneous ideas about them.



In her tweet, she stated: "Demons are so misunderstood, and I attribute it to Christian propaganda."



The response to Temmie's post on social media was diverse, with some users agreeing with her perspective, while others held divergent views.



In some social media comments, a user said, “Even Islam never supports Demons. But due to a lack of knowledge Christianity as being the target. When will people concentrate on what they believe without faulting other faiths?”



Another added, “When a demon speaks you listen ....even demon are ugly asf.”



“Even still misunderstood by woke people,” a third added.





Demons are so misunderstood and I blame Christian propaganda. — Ajijobo 1 (@THETemmieOvwasa) April 19, 2023

ADA/DO