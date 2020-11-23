Entertainment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Democracy should be a means to advance us, not polarize us - Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Rocky Dawuni

Renowned Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Rocky Dawuni, has advised that Ghanaians make democracy a means of advancing the nation and not a means to further divide and polarize us.



Interviewed by Kojo Manuel on the Y Disco Diaries, he noted that the late Jerry John Rawlings’s charismatic type of leadership ignited a certain level of the national ideal that makes us feel like we are one people, regardless of one’s political affiliation and that energy is one that we need to carry forward.



“Jerry Rawlings ignited that energy of us feeling like we’re one. All of us don’t feel like we are NPP or we are NDC. Not to say that democratic systems are a problem, I’m just saying that we have to make democracy a means to advance and not a means to further divide us and polarize us”, he said.



According to Rocky, "we cannot realize the Ghanaian dream, the dream of equal opportunity for everybody if we always work as a divided nation, hence despite our varied political affiliations, we need to understand that in the end, every political party seeks to achieve one goal, that is, to raise Ghana to its highest."



He suggested that what Ghana really needs right now is to engage the youth and make them part of the country’s development process, make them stakeholders in the country’s advancement because there is still a gaping hole between the youth and Ghana’s development.

