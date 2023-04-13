Delay urges women to look beyond material possessions when choosing a partner

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has advised women to consider factors beyond material possessions when selecting a partner.



In a post she shared on Twitter, she noted that while financial stability is undoubtedly crucial, it should not be the sole criterion for choosing a date or a spouse.



She has cautioned against allowing material things to blind women to their soulmates, stating that emotional connection and compatibility should take precedence over material possessions.



"There're two types of men; the one who can spoil you financially now and the one who can do that in the future. Don't miss out on your soulmate cos you're blinded by material things!" she tweeted on April 13, 2023.



The media personality’s tweet got netizens talking, with many sharing their thoughts.



Some users argued that women should prioritize financial stability, while others contend that emotional connection and compatibility are more important.



One social media user asked which option women should select, stating that some ladies require a financially stable man to achieve their goals with just a little push.



Another person commended Manso for sharing her ideas, ‘Thank you for sharing this with us’ while a third agreed with her statements noting that it was ‘Fact.’







