Delay’s top 5 active celebrity fathers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has named her top five active celebrity fathers in Ghana with Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Okyeame Kwame, and Abedi Pele making the list.



In the 8th April 2023 edition of The Delay Show, she mentioned that although some celebrities flood various social media platforms with pictures of their families that suggest they are caring and responsible, it may not be a true reflection.



According to her, the five aforementioned names are fathers she has observed for a while and knows they actually are supportive and responsible.



“It’s not just about posting photographs on social media. It entails a lot,” she emitted in her introduction before listing her top five celebrity fathers.



“5th is Kwaw Kese. Beyond his ‘madness’, he’s a family man. He takes his children to school together with his wife. He’s shown he is a very responsible father who makes fatherhood attractive.



“4th is Sarkodie. He is famous but still has time for his family. Despite his busy schedule, he travels with his kids, especially his daughter, and takes good care of her. We’re proud of him,” Delay said.



She continued: “Reggie Rockstone is next. The history of Hiplife cannot be told within his input. Regardless of his level of fame, he prepares and sells waakye with his wife, and takes them to school; indeed, he is very active.



“2nd is Okyeame Kwame. I know Okyeame Kwame personally. He would take his children to school and bring them back home when they close. He assists them with assignments, is concerned about what they wear. He’s a very present father.



“Top on the list is Abedi Pele. I’d say he’s the best father in Ghana; he is my number one father. He is very hardworking. He is always there for his children even at his age. He shows up when his children are signing deals abroad. He has taken care of his children and now, the Black Stars is on their shoulders,” said Delay who was proud of the exhibition of love.



Kwaw Kese is married to Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour. They tied the knot in 2016 after his first marriage with American national, Ann, ended in 2014. The rapper has three children: Van Ewurabena Botwe, Docilla Nana Hemaa Botchwey, and Sean Sahyoun.



Sarkodie and his wife Tracy have two children – Titi and MJ. Reggie Rockstone is married to Dr. Zilla Limann, the daughter of Dr. Hilla Limann. They have a son and two daughters - Ricci, Zuzu, and Renji-Zaida.



Married to Annica Nsiah-Apau, rapper Okyeame Kwame has two children. They are Sir Kwame Nsiah Bota and Shanti Antwiwaa Nsia Apau.



Abedi Ayew Pele has four children – three sons and a daughter. They are Ibrahim Ayew, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Imani Ayew.



