Delay’s hot interview with Ayisha Modi on love story with a ‘prominent chief’

Aisha Modi’s interview on The Delay Show in October 2020 saw the socialite disclose a number of things including her marriage to musician Ofori Amponsah, investments she’s made in music, and a prominent chief she is married to whom she has a child with.



“He is more than a star,” said Ayisha Modi as she blushed and opted to refrain from giving further details, except disclosing “he is a prominent chief in Ghana and I’m his only wife”.



“When I met him, I didn’t even know his name,” she said in an attempt to refute claims she is obsessed with public figures.



Ayisha further disclosed she has a son with the said chief who at the time (2020) was a year and a half old.



“He (the child) is called Yussif,” the socialite said.



Before her ‘marriage’ to the said chief, Ayisha was married to Ofori Amponsah. She told Delay in the 2020 interview that she got married to the musician “18 years ago”, adding that Ofori Amponsah broke her virginity. Unfortunately, the marriage collapsed because of “one or two issues” but they came back later to do business.



She said: “I’ve known him for 16 years. He’s my first boyfriend. The bond is still there but there is nothing going on between us”, but Ofori Amponsah later said in an interview on Accra FM that Ayisha Modi remains his wife, adding “we are still together”.







In the last couple of months, the controversy over whether or not Ayisha Modi is married to Abass Sariki, a chief in Sowutuom.



On the back of Ayisha Modi’s claim that she’s married to Abass, Shatta Wale took to social media to flaunt Abass and a woman the Dancehall musician tagged as a mum.



“That’s my dad Abass Sariki and that’s my mum,” Shatta said whiles recording them in a selfie video that went viral.



Reacting to this, Ayisha has stormed social media with a re-affirmation of her stance as Sariki’s wife.



“There was someone before me. There was a wife before me and I don’t have a problem with that because it is my culture. Even my mother is a second wife. It is not right for me to resist my husband if he wants to marry another wife again,” she mentioned.



While GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm that Abass Sariki was the chief Ayisha Modi referred to in the interview with Delay, it is worth noting that a section of the public thinks so.



It is, however, imperative to note that the two individuals have given conflicting accounts in recent times.



Sariki has insisted “We have never been in a relationship. Ayisha is a friend and a sister. She is not my wife! This issue makes my heart ache! I can’t ever marry her and it’s time she takes it out of her mind.



“I did the first interview and said she isn’t my wife but it seems it didn’t get to her. What does she want from me? I have a family but she keeps embarrassing me. If she wants problems, then I will give it to her. This is more than a warning. I have a big family I cater for. I don’t like this at all. Maybe she married an Abass in spirit but it’s certainly not me,” he told Daily View.



Ayisha, however, argues that Abass “took me to his mother and told her he intends to marry me. He took me to his first wife and did same. I asked him why he kept taking me around his family members when I had not even accepted his proposal. It took me 6 to 7 months to accept his proposal and my birthday in 2020 was when we started our love journey.”



