Delay mocks ‘bare-chested’ Zionfelix

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’ has once again taken a dig at Zionfelix.



Earlier, the popular blogger shared a couple of videos of himself having a good time at a resort in Ghana.



Zionfelix was seen bare-chested in a beautiful ambiance while swinging and sipping on some drinks.



Per his caption, he took some time off work to relax and rejuvenate.



“It’s relaxation time at the Gomoa Fetteh-located resort.”



However, in the ‘Instaglam’ segment on the Delay Show, the host, Deloris, shared Zionfelix’s video accompanied by an interesting commentary.



In a bid to jab the blogger, she fished out some social media reactions meant to mock him.



“Zionfelix posted a picture of him bare-chested and while strolling through the comments someone spoke about the fact that he doesn’t have hairs on his chest. The person was asking ladies not to go in for men who don’t have hairs on their chests.



“Another person also said he is preparing towards having another baby mama. If you read the comments, you will notice Ghanaians don’t have love (laughs). Someone will ask why I chose to talk about Zionfelix. Someone will ask what Zionfelix had done to me. What hasn’t he done? What hasn’t he done here in Ghana?” she said.





Earlier, when reports about Zionfelix impregnating two women took over social media, Delay expressed disappointment in both women for allowing Zionfelix to toil with their feelings.Delay said she could not fathom how self-made women of their caliber could helplessly throw themselves at Zionfelix’s feet without thinking of the consequences.“These two women have done the most. Two fine women. How? They are both pretty and very light-skinned. As hardworking and pretty as you are, how can you allow this guy to play with your heart like football? You can imagine the emotional stress they are both going through. Two well-made ladies? I mean how? He calls himself Ghana’s number 1 blogger and now look what he has done with you both,” she stated at that time on the Delay show.In another set of trolls, she added,“After Zionfelix was alleged to have impregnated two women, it was really funny at first when he came out to explain himself in a series of posts on social media. As though that wasn’t enough, he came out the second time to talk. This time around it was a camera recording. From how he was explaining himself, you can tell that he was really pained about the issue. What was he expecting though? That his time will never come? His explanations were even flimsy. He should have saved himself the talk but it is obvious that he is caught up between the two women. Honestly, we don’t care about the explanations,” The popular TV presenter stated.EB/AE