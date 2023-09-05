Delay exposes Sandra Ababio

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Delay’s interview with Sandra Ababio witnessed the latter contradicting herself when the subject of relationship was highlighted at different times.



At one point, the actress indicated she was in a relationship, while in another instance, she mentioned that although she wishes to get pregnant again, there is no man in her life.



The first instance was when Sandra responded to claims that she has an amorous relationship with colleague Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, and has been sending the actor nudes. Sandra unequivocally said the narrative is false. She noted that she has maintained a professional relationship with LilWin hence, the accusations by the actor’s ex-wife are unfounded.



Sandra, who possesses a promise ring, gave more reasons to refute the claim by stating that the man she is dating would confirm that she doesn't even engage in video calls.



“I have said it on countless occasions that it was work,” she said. “I am never the cause of the divorce. How can one be the cause of a divorce between other parties?”



Sandra's response prompted Deloris Frimpong Manso, the host of The Delay Show, to ask, “Did you not send any nude pictures to her husband?” Sandra replied, “Video call? The man I'm with, if you ask him, he would tell you I don't even do video calls. I haven't sent any nude pictures.”



At the tail end of the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, however, Sandra, who has a 15-year-old daughter, expressed her interest in having another child when asked if she envisions giving birth again.



“I want to. I really want to,” she said but added, “the issue is finding the man to have the child with.”



Detecting inconsistencies in her responses regarding her relationship status, Delay asked: “I thought you said someone gave you a promise ring?” as both of them laughed uncontrollably.



“You see you’ve been caught?” said Delay who shook her head amid laughter. “You claim you’ve been given a ring and now you suggest you have no man in your life.”







