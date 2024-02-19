Delay asserts dominance as TV show host, claims competitive edge over others

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

With a remarkable 16-year journey in the realm of television hosting, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) stands as a seasoned and highly popular figure in the industry. Her enduring presence on screen has solidified her as a seasoned professional and earned her a dedicated fan base.



These attributes and achievements are things she unequivocally brags about as she highlights her competitive edge and touts herself as indefatigable, resolute, and peerless, among other adjectives.



On the 18th February 2024 edition of The Delay Show, which featured Obour, a popular Ghanaian supporter who carries a pot around, Delay affirmed her 'dominance' over competitors, stressing how she effortlessly conducts her interviews.



"From my inaugural appearance on television at the age of 25 to the present day, marking 16 years in the industry and approaching my 42nd year, my journey has been nothing short of remarkable," she bragged.



"Despite the passage of time, I am indomitable. While the years may suggest the status of an 'old lady,' the truth remains that the young talents find it challenging to rival my experience and prowess."



She continued, "When it comes to interviews, I stand alone without a worthy competitor. I muddy the underwear of these young ones and drag them with it. I not only set the pace but also leave an enduring impact, making each moment on screen count."



Delay's broadcasting journey began in 1999 at Life FM in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. In 2005, she joined Top Radio in Accra, hosting a midmorning show until 2007. From 2007 to 2016, she worked with Oman FM. It was during her time at Oman FM in 2008 that Delay launched her own television show, 'The Delay Show,' which continues to captivate audiences to this day.







