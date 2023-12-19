Dela Gadri: Celeb beautician praises Bela Mundi, Becca

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Celebrity beautician Dela Gadri has praised TV personality Berla Mundi for her flawless makeup.



Dela was guesting on Metro TV’s Entertainment Review show.



She was engaged on the topic: ‘The Art of Beauty in Showbiz’.



One-third of the hosting team, Dessy Fayden, asked which Ghanaian celebrity’s makeup she is always impressed by.



Without hesitation, Dela Gadri responded, “Berla Mundi.”



Nana Yaa Tanoah Boakye and Harriet Addi agreed in ecstasy.



Nana Yaa wondered if there was a musician whose makeup was equally good.



“Becca,” Dela Gadri answered, after a little pondering.



Dela Gadri is the founder and CEO of celebrity salon Delaganza in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.



For “about 17 years,” the beauty queen has lived in The Netherlands.



According to her, she has loved hair since “when I was young” and so going professional in the beauty industry “felt like a hobby-turned-career”.



It was not without high hurdles, however, she noted.



Born and raised in Ghana, West Africa, she was well-acquainted with African hair and found it challenging handling the hair in The Netherlands, West Europe.



She said, “I don’t [easily] give up,” so she went to school to learn, “started [her business] from home, and gradually worked myself [up] to where I am today”.



In 2020, Dela Gadri, a married woman of about 20 years, with three children, became the first African to win the coveted Mrs Top of the World title in the Netherlands.



She informed Dessy, Nana Yaa and Harriet of her intentions to establish a hair and beauty salon, a beauty academy and a foundation to empower women, all things being equal, in a year’s time in Ghana.