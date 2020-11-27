Music of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dee Bwoy shades ‘Against Fuo’ in romantic video

play videoDee Bwoy with his lady in the music video

Highlife musician Dee Bwoy has finally released the official video of his ‘Against Fuo’ song after serenading the music space with the audio file some months ago.



The visuals shot and directed by Quophi Okyeame for Emklan Music Inc captures the singer expressing his undying love for a lady despite the negative remarks thrown at them by persons who are against the success of their relationship.



Living the lyrics of the song on camera, the frame opens with Dee Bwoy and the lover readily feeling and showing fondness.



Aside from kissing, the two love birds fan into flame their love story as different scenes chronicling their romantic journey unfolded.



The song was produced by MOG Beats. It was recorded and finally mixed and mastered by Quophi Okyeame at his Emklan Music Studio in Kokomlemle.



Dee Bwoy says he was influenced by his life's experiences, tribulations and would want the song to be an inspiration to people who may relate to such an experience.





