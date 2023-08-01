Dedebah releases 'Maware' - A heartfelt message to past relationships

Music of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: dedebah Fampage, Contributor

'Maware' by Dedebah transports listeners on a growth-promoting journey of introspection and understanding through entrancing melodies and touching lyrics as the flow mistress candidly delivers authentic storytelling and own experiences in one piece.



This powerful release serves as a reminder of the profound impact of love and the invaluable lessons learned from past relationships.



“I wanted to craft a song that could deeply resonate with people who are currently ultimately celebrating the joy and fulfillment found in their current engagement after exploring the complexities of past relationships", she said.



'Maware' is not just a celebration of finding love, but also an acknowledgment of the challenges faced and the growth that arises from those experiences says Dedebah.



An award winning versatile lyricist, Dedebah currently receiving widespread acclaim for their authentic musical style and captivating performances. With 'Maware', she continues to showcase her artistic evolution and the ability to connect with audiences on a profound level.