Ded Buddy dishes out classic visual for latest 'Gimme That'

Ghanaian pop/R&B legend DB, formerly known as Ded Buddy, dishes a classic visual for his romantic single, titled “Gimme That”.



Produced by DC Q Beats, the slow-tempo, relaxing and sizzling jam focuses on appreciating one’s partner in relationships.



DB disclosed in an interview that the song: “is a danceable mellow jam penned with the sexy girl in mind. It’s about appreciating your partner.”



The song is accompanied by a classic visual directed by Don Jai.



