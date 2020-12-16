Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Deborah Oduro sweeps five awards for championing humanitarian work

Ms. Deborah Oduro receiving an award at the Youth Excellence Award

A seasoned young entrepreneur, Miss Deborah Oduro has earned five (5 ) awards in recognition of her good works in philanthropy.



Deborah Oduro who is poised towards working hard and attaining success has gained a lot of affection for doing amazing over the years.



Miss Deborah won the Youth Excellence Award (honorary for philanthropy), Volta Youth Awards (DUSAF NGO honorary award), Ghana Social media business and creative arts awards (Young Entrepreneur & NGO of the year award), and Mama Francisca Network (Honorary award for philanthropy) in a period of one week.



The awards according to Miss Oduro would forever remain an inspiration to her works as well serve as an encouragement for future duties.



Speaking in excitement, Miss Deborah said; “It’s such an honor to be recognized for the works we do. It motivates a lot of young talents out there to keep pushing till their light shines as well. Handwork pays and our motherland needs to help inspire the youth by opening doors of opportunities to ensure the growth of our country.”



She added, “My team and I have a lot for the country in the next phase of the year ahead and we will go all out to ensure a lot of needy people are employed, safe and secured with better opportunities."



About Deborah Oduro



Deborah Oduro is a young female entrepreneur from Ghana who is poised to change the world through her entrepreneurial skills.



She is a branding expert, philanthropist, and event coordinator who has her own Talks show which aims at birthing underground entrepreneurs to throw much light on them for recognition.



She is the founder of Dynamic United Stars Africa Foundation, known as DUSAF, an NGO which seeks to help the needy in society by eradicating poverty in Ghana and beyond through the provision of foods, physical needs, healthcare, and infrastructure.



The NGO has over the years helped provide quality education and many more to help improve the lives of citizens of Ghana, Africa, and the world at large.

DUSAF has come a long way and undergone lots of life-changing projects in light of helping the needy in society.



DUSAF has been acknowledged by several institutions because of the good works it has done and would do to help mother Ghana.



Miss Deborah challenges the youth to be their own bosses in other to help themselves and their families for a better future. She added that not all roads are smooth in attaining success but with hard work, determination, and focus, one can land in the sweet success that brings fulfillment in achieving one’s dream.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.