Death puts Theresa Kufuor in X trends with BBNaija, Happy New Month, Mercy etc.

Social media trends often dictate what issues are being spoken about the most by tech savvy persons.



More often than not, one would encounter issues to do with football and with entertainment or hashtags of popular movements, in the recent past, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests trended over a week.



As of the evening of October 1, 203, Accra trends included the following:

#BBNaijallstars, Baye, Happy New Month, Concra, Twilight and Mercy.



Then there was "Theresa Kufuor," Ghana's former First Lady.



Her death at the age of 88 pushed her into the trends as Ghanaians flooded X to pay tribute to her and commiserate with the Kufuor household.







The retired nurse and midwife was wife of the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, President John Agyekum Kufuor.



She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family has confirmed to Asaase News.



She died today Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday, the report added.



Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.



