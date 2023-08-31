'Dear ladies, stop begging on your WhatsApp status' - Popular influencer pleads

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian social media influencer, Joro Olumofin, has advised ladies to desist from asking for favours on their WhatsApp status.



According to him, it is a big disgrace to themselves and the men they're dating.



Identifying it as one of the reasons they are single, he argued that men usually do not find such conduct attractive.



"This is for some ladies. ladies, please stop begging on WhatsApp. You see a lot of ladies say, 'Who's going to give me 100K' and 'I saw this shoe on Instagram, who is going to buy me this shoe', 'Who is going to buy me pizza', 'Who is going to buy me this hair.



"It's very embarrassing because some of these ladies have boyfriends and husbands. How do you expect your man to feel when your boyfriend is there, just looking at those things? And if you're single, these are part of the reasons why you're single. Because guys don't like that thing, because it's like you're begging 10 guys at once," he stated.



According to him, asking a man for favours directly is far better than announcing it on their status, which exudes, desperation and uncouthness.



"If 5 guys give you, there's nothing special about any of them. So just ask a guy directly. That national begging you're doing on your WhatsApp status needs to stop,"



