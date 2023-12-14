Dear GhanaWeb: What advice should I give my daughter who has started dating?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I didn’t know this day would come for my daughter to seek advice from me concerning dating. I didn’t know how to handle relationships myself because if I did, I wouldn’t have ended up raising my two children alone.



So yes, I am a single mother raising two beautiful children. Their father is out of the picture because he prefers to be a womanizer and an irresponsible man all his life. He tops my list of the things I regret in my life.



My daughter turned 20 years old a few days ago and on her birthday, she came home with a young, handsome man whom she introduced as her boyfriend.



I sighed after the introduction and after engaging in a lengthy conversation, the young man assured me that my daughter is her missing rib and would never let her down.



I laughed at those words in my head but nodded to let the boy know I appreciated his words of assurance.



After my daughter’s boyfriend had left, she approached me and sought my advice.



I didn’t know what to say to her because I made some bad choices in terms of the men I dated and saw myself as the wrong person to advise her.



I told her to give me some time and till now, I haven’t gathered any words for her.



What should I tell her?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/OGB