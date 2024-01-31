Dear GhanaWeb: The wish of a dying man is to have a child with me

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Why do tragedies befall good people?



I have known Mr. Kwaku Gyasi for three years and his kindness and humility are beyond measure.



He was admitted to our facility and since his admission, I have been the nurse taking care of him. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and by the end of this year, he will die.



He is not a family person, meaning he has no wife or children. His brother was responsible for him but he also had other things to attend to thus he put me in charge of him both at home and at the hospital.



Mr. Kwaku Gyasi and I started off well and he became the best friend I have ever had. He advises me and sometimes supports me financially.



The man is down to earth and I will surely miss him when he dies.



His days on earth are numbered and he is begging me to give him a child before he dies. He has promised to give a major part of his will to the baby and myself if I agree to do it.



This is my problem for the week and counting.



I’m engaged and do not know how to tell my fiancé.



Also, I am a virgin, and what he is asking from me, I don’t think I have the forte to do it.



He is a very good man and saying no to him is difficult.



This is the wish of a dying man. What should I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/NOQ



