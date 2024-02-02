Dear GhanaWeb: The story of a cheating wife and how it’s ending

LifeStyle of Friday, 2 February 2024

Dear GhanaWeb,



I chose love over money. This is because I believe in the “things will be better in the future” statement but in my case, it never got better or it will but I do not know when.



I didn’t mean to cheat on my husband and it is justifiable because I did it for the greater good.



I married my husband when he had nothing and still has nothing. My honeymoon was enjoyed in a single room and we lived in that room for 3 years with our three children.



Our lives during those years I would describe as hand to mouth. We couldn’t save money. Even with that, we sometimes sleep with hunger.



Life was unbearable some five years ago until I changed it.



I got a job at a nursery school. One of my ward's father used to drop her off at the school. He was a nice man and rich too.



He was nice to me and always commended the way I worked with the children. We became friends and before I could say jack, we were dating.



We dated for three years. He knew I was married and was also aware of our predicaments. He rented a two-bedroom apartment for my family and also enjoyed other benefits.



My husband thinks our lives have improved because of the job I am doing.



I told the man last year that I didn’t want to continue with the relationship. He said I wouldn’t dare do that because we are in this forever.



He didn’t end there. He threatened to take everything he bought for me and also tell my husband about our relationship.



Despite my husband's incapability to take care of us, I love him and will lose my family if they hear of it.



What do I do?



