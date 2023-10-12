Dear GhanaWeb: The saying ‘fine boy no dey pay’ is very true

LifeStyle of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



You know how a lady sometimes classifies herself to be ugly because she doesn’t get good responses from guys she has encountered, and one day, someone pops up from nowhere and tells her, she is the most beautiful lady he’s ever met”?



Yes, I know that feeling and that was how I felt when this handsome guy said that to me at the mall.



I’m not that beautiful and hardly find it difficult to get a man to date.



That made me feel insecure and even depressed because I was always thinking if I would get a man, I could call my own someday.



We started as friends and it eventually turned into a serious relationship. I don’t know how to describe his physique but he is a gentleman!



He knows how to give a lady the attention they deserve and when it comes to sex, he is good.



Moving forward, this guy asked to move in with me because he couldn’t live another day without seeing me.



Hearing those words alone assured me that he was the one thus, I asked him to move in with me.



I know I was quick to accept him but he was the first guy to treat me as a woman so I decided to let him in.



I thought I had found my future husband until he began to show me pepper.



To cut my story short, it’s been over a year we have been cohabitating and there is no single day he has given me money to pay bills or buy foodstuff.



All he does is eat, sleep, and go out which is so frustrating.



To make matters worse, I am pregnant and he hasn’t given me a dime for hospital bills. This is what my insecurities have led me into. This man, who I thought was the one has become a burden on me.



I just blame myself for allowing some men to make me think I was not worthy enough. I advise all ladies to not allow any man to lower their self-esteem. Every woman is beautiful.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



