Dear GhanaWeb: Should I tell him about my body counts?

Dear GhanaWeb,



I didn’t know how to forgive guys who cheated on me. Also, I easily got fed up with the men I dated thus, the above-mentioned add up to the reasons why I lived a messy life.



Every year came with a different guy so you can imagine the number of men I have slept with.



I haven’t spent at least two years with the same guy in my life.



I have friends who have spent five years, six years with their boyfriends, and knowing that, I sometimes ask myself if I could also achieve that.



I wasn’t proud of that life so I saw a therapist. He helped me understood the whole concept of relationships and how to make it work.



After my therapy sessions were over, I decided to move solo for two years (I was going through a cleansing period).



God blessed me with a very decent man after two years.



He’s a virgin and I don’t know why God arranged we met but I guess he has a reason for doing his things. He is the 'sex after marriage' type so I have also agreed to go with the flow.



Glory be to God, we’ve been dating for three years with no issues, but there’s a problem.



We were both watching a movie and the movie’s storyline told my story. The lead actress had a lot of body accounts. Not to forget, I have twenty body counts.



My boyfriend’s reaction to the movie was not pleasing. He didn’t understand why the lady slept with a lot of men.



I didn’t engage in the conversation because the movie related to my situation.



Upon seeing his reaction, I don’t know if I should let him know about my past life. It’s not one I would like to share but I feel he needs to know the woman he’ll soon get married to.



Anytime I tried to tell him, I’m unable to find the words.



I wouldn’t mind if he wants to break up with me after telling him about my body counts. Maybe it’s the price I’ll have to pay for living such a sinful life.



What do you guys think?



Should I tell him or let it go to save my relationship?



