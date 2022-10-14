You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 14Article 1642559

Dear GhanaWeb: Should I have sex with my sister's husband?

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 30-year-old married woman with children. I had a happy married life until my husband met with an accident, which left him physically challenged.

Now, the problem is that he can't satisfy me sexually, even if he's willing and I am craving sex.

In fact, I have started fantasizing about my brother-in-law, who is a divorcee and keeps visiting our house. I think it would be immoral but a convenient arrangement for both of us.

Should I approach him and tell him about this?

Please advise me.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

