Dear GhanaWeb: Should I have sex with my sister's husband?

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a 30-year-old married woman with children. I had a happy married life until my husband met with an accident, which left him physically challenged.



Now, the problem is that he can't satisfy me sexually, even if he's willing and I am craving sex.



In fact, I have started fantasizing about my brother-in-law, who is a divorcee and keeps visiting our house. I think it would be immoral but a convenient arrangement for both of us.



Should I approach him and tell him about this?



Please advise me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB