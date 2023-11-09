Dear GhanaWeb: Our wedding is drawing nigh and I haven’t heard from him in months

LifeStyle of Thursday, 9 November 2023

My love life is not one to write home about as I always end up getting my heart broken by the men I date.



I have been in three relationships and the second relationship almost destroyed me, a past I wouldn’t want to revisit.



With my second relationship, I derived some moral lessons from it and I think it contributes to the reasons why I’m not too bothered with the attitude of the man I’m seeing now.



We met two years after I was dumped for a sugar mummy. He contributed to my healing and I would always be grateful to him for that.



We even didn’t know we would date until it happened naturally.



Fortunately for him, he traveled outside the country and is currently working in Dubai. The only way we could get in touch with each other was constantly checking up on each other and I must say, it was effective.



He proposed to me in January 2023, and I didn’t think twice to say no. We began the preparations and the wedding is to come off on December 16, 2023.



Plans for the wedding were underway until May when he told me there were going to be some issues with the wedding. He explained to me that his family needed some money to resolve a case in court and he being the eldest, was to pay for it



I told him not to worry and if there’s a need to postpone the wedding, I’ll be okay with any decision he takes.



Things became rough in July when we heard from each other once every month. I always reached out to him but he always gives me excuses that he’s busy and tired.



This attitude has been going on for some months now and it has reached a point where he neither calls nor texts me.



Sometimes, I ask his younger brother if his brother has been checking up on them, and he tells me he does that every day.



So, my soon-to-be husband is ghosting me and I don’t know what to do.



Should I go ahead to call off the wedding or continue to wait patiently for him?



