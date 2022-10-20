Dear GhanaWeb: My young boyfriend at work is dumping me for his new girlfriend

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am married and had an affair with a colleague who is ten years younger.



We managed to keep it under wraps as everyone thought we were just good friends.



It was all going fine until he started dating another girl who wanted him to sever all ties with me.



I know he cares for me and pursued me long enough to be my life partner, but this is his technique to move on.



Since we are all in the same workplace, it gets very awkward for me to be without him. I am so dependent on him to make me feel happy. I have started to feel depressed, and I can't even concentrate on my work.



Is it wrong if I want him to still love me?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.











ADA/BOG