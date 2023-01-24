Dear GhanaWeb: My wife walks around in her underwear and it embarrasses me

You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 24Article 1700843

Dear GhanaWeb,

I don't like the fact that my wife, with whom I have been married for seven years, still wanders the house in only her panties.

She has heard me tell her several times, but she finds it humorous that I would complain, especially since we both live alone.

I don't find it attractive. Your suggestion, please.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

