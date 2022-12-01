You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 01Article 1673120

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife wakes up at dawn to pray for my failure

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married to my wife for close to seven years. We were a very happy couple until she brought in a maid.

Every now and then, I get calls from her asking where I am when I'm at work, though she knows very well I am there.

I was once disturbed in the middle of the night while sleeping. When I woke up, her prayer topic shocked me. She was praying for me to lose my job, so I stopped her and asked what that was all about.

She kept mute and continued. It's been three months, and that's all she prays about.

What do I do in this case?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

