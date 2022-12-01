Dear GhanaWeb: My wife wakes up at dawn to pray for my failure

LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have been married to my wife for close to seven years. We were a very happy couple until she brought in a maid.



Every now and then, I get calls from her asking where I am when I'm at work, though she knows very well I am there.



I was once disturbed in the middle of the night while sleeping. When I woke up, her prayer topic shocked me. She was praying for me to lose my job, so I stopped her and asked what that was all about.



She kept mute and continued. It's been three months, and that's all she prays about.



What do I do in this case?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BOG