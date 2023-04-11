Dear GhanaWeb: My wife tells my friends secrets I share with her

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My spouse discloses our private information to my friends and their partners. Despite numerous arguments, my partner continues to do so, causing great embarrassment.



To avoid such situations, I have refrained from inviting people over or accompanying her to social gatherings.



I have even gone alone on some occasions, which has led to further conflict.



What course of action should I take?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/OGB