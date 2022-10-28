You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 28Article 1652189

LifeStyle of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My wife satisfies her sexual desires by watching porn

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married for two years and started a new job recently. Since then, I haven't been able to devote much time to my wife, a journalist who travels mostly for work assignments.

With a less demanding job, I used to ensure that I found time for her during the weekends at least, but finding quality time has become a task for both of us.

I recently discovered she was watching porn while using her laptop; frankly, I was disgusted by the discovery. Is this because I have not been able to satisfy her sexual desires?

Please guide me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

