Dear GhanaWeb: My wife of 4 years prefers to sleep in a separate room than our bedroom

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have been married to my wife for four years, and I’m still in love with her as I did when I first met her.



Meanwhile, my wife prefers we sleep in different rooms because there are times she just wants to be away from people, and being around them makes her feel uncomfortable and irritated.



Even after having two children, she could leave me and sleep in the children's room for close to a month and not let me come close to her space.



What do I make of this?



Please advise me.



