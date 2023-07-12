Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is sacking me from our bedroom after we had a baby

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife and I welcomed our first child into the world three months ago, and since then, her behaviour towards me has unexpectedly changed.



Despite my efforts to engage her and seek her attention, she seems distant and unresponsive. I understand that she might be going through postpartum difficulties, but I am unsure of how long I must wait for her to return to her usual self.



Lately, it feels like I am invisible to her, and this has been troubling me. She has even suggested that I sleep in our guest room, or she will move there herself.



This situation has caused me great distress, and I confided in a colleague at work who expressed concerns about my wife's actions.



I am at a loss as to what I may have done wrong, and I do not wish to consider separation at this point.



Instead, I plan to find a way to communicate with my wife, understand her perspective, and work towards resolving any underlying issues that may be contributing to the strain in our relationship.



