Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is a sex addict

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have a nymphomaniac wife with whom I have two kids. I am a craftsman by profession, working in my own company where I have over a hundred employees.



The mess in my life began when I was posted to a new place.



I had a fight with my wife; she left our home and went to live with her parents instead of trying to resolve the issue.



When away, she sent friend requests to many of my Facebook friends. While some friends bothered to inform me about it, others thought of taking advantage of the situation and therefore made friends with her.



A few days later, some friends spotted her roaming around with my employee, and I got physical with him.



When I confronted her, she denied the charge and stopped meeting him at once.



Soon after, she made friends with another man - our neighbour -, a widower. Now, she was physically involved with him while I am still contemplating how to deal with this situation.



Since I have to fend for my kids, divorce is not an option. Kindly guide me on how to deal with this mess.



