Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law is cheating on my brother and I can't tell him

Dear GhanaWeb,

For close to a year, I have seen my brother move from a fun-loving man to someone I barely know because his wife has been giving him hell.

He suspects his wife is cheating, but based on the evidence I have, so far, I can't show it to him. This is because if I do, my dirty secrets that his wife knows will also surface and hurt my family.

I wish I could share it here; it's too difficult to divulge, although I get to remain anonymous.

In this case, is there a better approach to saving my brother from this damnation he is in, please?


Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

