Dear GhanaWeb: My maid is pregnant with my baby and refuses to get an abortion

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I mistakenly made my unmarried maid pregnant because of an affair we had secretly while my wife was out of town.



She is deeply in love with me and I can’t seem to get her to abort the child she is carrying.



What advice can I get because my wife is a very dutiful wife and the best thing to happen to me?



Help me, please.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BOG