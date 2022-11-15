You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 15Article 1662548

Dear GhanaWeb: My maid is pregnant with my baby and refuses to get an abortion

Dear GhanaWeb,

I mistakenly made my unmarried maid pregnant because of an affair we had secretly while my wife was out of town.

She is deeply in love with me and I can’t seem to get her to abort the child she is carrying.

What advice can I get because my wife is a very dutiful wife and the best thing to happen to me?

Help me, please.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

