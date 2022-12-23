Dear GhanaWeb: My long-distance boyfriend is visiting me, but I have fallen for another

LifeStyle of Friday, 23 December 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



For a year, I dated a guy who gave me little attention and seldomly contacted me. Just when I was about to give up on him, he is now travelling to Ghana to visit me for the holiday season.



I've been ignoring numerous men because of my partner for a long time, so I never thought I'd start falling for another one, but there's something about this new guy I admire that sets him apart from the rest.



When I wasn't even paying attention to myself, he listened intently and extended an offer of assistance.



His kindness alone has allowed me to glimpse a side of him that I had previously overlooked.



I am trying to figure out what to do. I need a little advice.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



