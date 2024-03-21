Dear GhanaWeb: My lecturer is in love with me

LifeStyle of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Dear GhanaWeb,



He called me into his office after lectures. I wondered why he wanted to see me because I did my assignment; it was returned to us, and I scored a good mark, so what could be the problem? I asked myself.



I was very nervous, but I went to see him. He welcomed me, and we interacted for a while and asked me out, which I agreed to. We cultivated this habit of going out every Friday to release stress, according to him.



On one of our dates, I asked him why he was so interested in me. He responded that he just liked my persona and nothing else.



On that same date, we shared our first kiss and had sex, and that led to our relationship.



NB: He is not married and has no children.



Most people think the benefit of dating a lecturer is getting good grades, but I warned him not to be lenient towards me. I wanted to work hard to graduate with a good class.



We dated for four years, and I always felt safe in his hands, but I perceived our relationship to be short-term.



He, on the other hand, wanted more, and because of that, he lobbied for me to do my service in school.



After service, I told him we should break up, and my reason was that I do not believe in long-distance relationships.



This man denied my offer to break up and called the few friends I introduced to him to talk to me.



The day I was leaving the school, he came over to my place and begged me not to go, and that was when he said, I love you. I felt his words.



I love him, but long-distance relationships are not my thing. He’s planning on quitting his job and coming to Accra to start afresh, and that is insane.



What do I do?



