Dear GhanaWeb: My 'know-it-all' wife is making life unbearable

LifeStyle of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife thinks she knows everything. She refuses to listen to anything anybody says, and as a result, she is destroying my relationships with my sisters and parents.



She keeps telling them, they don't know things as she does, and I'm done honestly defending her behaviours.



How should I proceed?



ADA/OGB