Dear GhanaWeb: My in-laws keep interfering in household after marriage

Before my wife and I got married, her family understood I wasn’t on their level, and although my wife comes from an affluent family, she never forced her beliefs on me or acted differently after our marriage.



However, my in-laws started to interfere in our household after the wedding, attempting to control everything from our monthly expenses to our food and drink choices.



My parents, who live in another region, have given us space and do not interfere. I have asked my wife to handle the situation, but she believes that her parents are expressing their love in this manner.



These actions can sometimes be humiliating, and I no longer feel like meeting with them.



What steps should I take to resolve this issue?



